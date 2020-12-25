Previous
Winter Wonderland by pdulis
Winter Wonderland

Snow brings a special quality with it, the power to stop life as we know it and see the world in a whole new way
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Gosia
Beautiful. Thirty years in Austalia and still missing snow...
December 26th, 2020  
Chris Cook
So beautiful. Merry Christmas Peter
December 26th, 2020  
Shutterbug
Love the comp. Really pretty red hut. Love how snow makes everything sound quiet.
December 26th, 2020  
amyK
Lovely iconic winter scene
December 26th, 2020  
Diana
Such a wonderful winter scene, love the pop of red.
December 26th, 2020  
