Photo 1029
Tews Winter Waterfalls
Tews Falls is the tallest waterfall in Hamilton, Ontario with a drop of 41 metres (which is second only to Niagara Falls). Hamilton is aptly named the "City of Waterfalls" and I hope to explore a few of these to share with everyone.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1394
photos
357
followers
52
following
281% complete
View this month »
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th January 2021 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hamilton
,
winter
,
waterfall
,
ontario
,
tews
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow!
January 19th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love the combination of ice and flowing water
January 19th, 2021
