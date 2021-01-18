Previous
Tews Winter Waterfalls by pdulis
Tews Winter Waterfalls

Tews Falls is the tallest waterfall in Hamilton, Ontario with a drop of 41 metres (which is second only to Niagara Falls). Hamilton is aptly named the "City of Waterfalls" and I hope to explore a few of these to share with everyone.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow!
January 19th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Love the combination of ice and flowing water
January 19th, 2021  
