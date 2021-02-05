Previous
Stoney Creek Railway by pdulis
Stoney Creek Railway

Here's one for the Monthly "Black and White" theme. The rail lines through Stoney Creek, Ontario run through this beautiful wooded are just north of Devil's Punchbowl Conservation Area. Thanks to my drone we have a bird's eye view.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Amy Shaylor
Lovely. Great pov and composition.
February 5th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great pov and shot!
February 5th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
February 5th, 2021  
Wendy ace
Such a great shot with excellent contrast and composition.
February 5th, 2021  
