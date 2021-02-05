Sign up
Photo 1047
Stoney Creek Railway
Here's one for the Monthly "Black and White" theme. The rail lines through Stoney Creek, Ontario run through this beautiful wooded are just north of Devil's Punchbowl Conservation Area. Thanks to my drone we have a bird's eye view.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Amy Shaylor
Lovely. Great pov and composition.
February 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great pov and shot!
February 5th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
February 5th, 2021
Wendy
ace
Such a great shot with excellent contrast and composition.
February 5th, 2021
