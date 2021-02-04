Sign up
Photo 1046
Humber Bay Park in Winter
Humber Bay Park is a fabulous place to visit during winter. It's unique in the way the waves splash up from Lake Ontario and cover the rocks and trees. Yet the swans, ducks and geese are unbothered by all this and still frolic in the waves.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
3rd February 2021 2:11pm
ice
winter
park
lake
bay
ontario
humber
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful ice formations.
February 4th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such beautiful lines. Lovely.
February 4th, 2021
