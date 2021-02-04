Previous
Humber Bay Park in Winter by pdulis
Humber Bay Park in Winter

Humber Bay Park is a fabulous place to visit during winter. It's unique in the way the waves splash up from Lake Ontario and cover the rocks and trees. Yet the swans, ducks and geese are unbothered by all this and still frolic in the waves.
4th February 2021

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Merrelyn
Beautiful ice formations.
February 4th, 2021  
LManning (Laura)
Such beautiful lines. Lovely.
February 4th, 2021  
