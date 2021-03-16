Previous
Inglis Falls in Winter by pdulis
Inglis Falls in Winter

Inglis Falls is definitely one of the most stunning waterfalls of the three that surround Owen Sound, Ontario. You can witness the beauty of Inglis Falls for yourself through hiking the Bruce Trail or drive to the Inglis Falls Conservation Area.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Wendy
Your shutter speed is perfect to turn those falls into a soft, silky veil!
Very nice!
March 16th, 2021  
Casablanca
Beautiful smoothing ❤️
March 16th, 2021  
