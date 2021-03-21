Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1091
Red Hypericum Frozen Flower
Since this plant is known for its healing properties to fight depression and calm anxiety ... associated with good health and gook luck on a wedding day
Check out cheat sheet -
https://photographyadventures.ca/frozen-flower-photography-how-to/
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1456
photos
398
followers
59
following
298% complete
View this month »
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th March 2020 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
frozen
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool! Love the effect of the ice.
March 22nd, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Oh wow, gorgeous!
March 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close