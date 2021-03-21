Previous
Red Hypericum Frozen Flower by pdulis
Red Hypericum Frozen Flower

Since this plant is known for its healing properties to fight depression and calm anxiety ... associated with good health and gook luck on a wedding day

Check out cheat sheet - https://photographyadventures.ca/frozen-flower-photography-how-to/
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool! Love the effect of the ice.
March 22nd, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Oh wow, gorgeous!
March 22nd, 2021  
