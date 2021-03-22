Previous
Frozen Hyacinth Flower by pdulis
Frozen Hyacinth Flower

Frozen Flower Series - Frozen Hyacinth Flower
Check out cheat sheet - https://photographyadventures.ca/frozen-flower-photography-how-to/
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Poppo Livy ace
WOW!! That is fabulous
March 22nd, 2021  
Cheryl
Absolutely love this. Fave
March 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful patterns!
March 22nd, 2021  
