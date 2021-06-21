Previous
Next
Toronto Islands Ferry by pdulis
Photo 1183

Toronto Islands Ferry

The Toronto Islands weren't always islands. Originally it was a peninsula extending westward from the mainland .Two storms in the 1850s flooded the peninsula’s sand pits and then permanently separated them. Now it's Toronto's playground :)
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great cityscape!
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise