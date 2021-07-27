Previous
Quiet Contemplation ... by pdulis
Quiet Contemplation ...

Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts...
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
sheri
Peaceful and calming.
July 28th, 2021  
Rick ace
Beautiful spot for the calming effect. Great shot.
July 28th, 2021  
