Wind Farms by pdulis
Photo 1229

Wind Farms

Love them or hate them - the turbines are here to stay as countries try to diversify their energy needs ...
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful sky!
August 7th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely
August 7th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Looks like this turbine is blowing those clouds away!
August 7th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
They are interesting, I will leave it at that! Beautiful capture!
August 7th, 2021  
John ace
Excellent composition and landscape with wheat fields and wind turbines!
August 7th, 2021  
Ryan ace
Beautiful, love the clouds
August 7th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
I think they are kind of beautiful and since I live in a region that has fires surrounding, I greatly appreciate anything that helps reduce the carbon.
August 7th, 2021  
