Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1229
Wind Farms
Love them or hate them - the turbines are here to stay as countries try to diversify their energy needs ...
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
8
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1594
photos
398
followers
58
following
336% complete
View this month »
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th August 2021 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
wind
,
ontario
,
turbines
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful sky!
August 7th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
lovely
August 7th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Looks like this turbine is blowing those clouds away!
August 7th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
They are interesting, I will leave it at that! Beautiful capture!
August 7th, 2021
John
ace
Excellent composition and landscape with wheat fields and wind turbines!
August 7th, 2021
Ryan
ace
Beautiful, love the clouds
August 7th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
I think they are kind of beautiful and since I live in a region that has fires surrounding, I greatly appreciate anything that helps reduce the carbon.
August 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close