Photo 1342

Picture Perfect Sunrise

A stunning sunrise or sunset can be challenging to capture with a camera, but sometimes I arrive just when God's ready to have someone click the shutter...
(Thanks Ansel)
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love the perspective and the fabulous colors
November 28th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous.
November 28th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
So true and the human element clearly loving it adds nicely
November 28th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
great light, loving that sky
November 28th, 2021  
