Photo 1342
Picture Perfect Sunrise
A stunning sunrise or sunset can be challenging to capture with a camera, but sometimes I arrive just when God's ready to have someone click the shutter...
(Thanks Ansel)
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1707
photos
393
followers
57
following
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th November 2021 10:19am
trees
clouds
sunrise
lake
ontario
Corinne C
ace
Love the perspective and the fabulous colors
November 28th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous.
November 28th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
So true and the human element clearly loving it adds nicely
November 28th, 2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
great light, loving that sky
November 28th, 2021
