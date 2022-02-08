Previous
Humber Bay Winter by pdulis
Humber Bay Winter

Love the way this bay freezes in the bay ...
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Milanie ace
What a terrific shot of that ice - those tones are terrific
February 9th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing capture of that ice. The buildings are good too, but that icy foreground makes the shot for me.
February 9th, 2022  
Skip Tribby 😎 ace
You are on a roll with these amazing b&w's Peter!
February 9th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Magical! Love this one! This is a wonderful series. Thank you
February 9th, 2022  
