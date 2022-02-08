Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1415
Humber Bay Winter
Love the way this bay freezes in the bay ...
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
4
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1780
photos
397
followers
57
following
387% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st January 2022 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
bay
,
toronto
,
monochrome
,
humber
Milanie
ace
What a terrific shot of that ice - those tones are terrific
February 9th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Amazing capture of that ice. The buildings are good too, but that icy foreground makes the shot for me.
February 9th, 2022
Skip Tribby 😎
ace
You are on a roll with these amazing b&w's Peter!
February 9th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Magical! Love this one! This is a wonderful series. Thank you
February 9th, 2022
