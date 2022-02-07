Previous
Polsen Pier Toronto by pdulis
Polsen Pier Toronto

This is certainly a different way to look at a sunset :)
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
But so dramatic in B&W! Great conversion!
February 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Excellent as always!
February 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful city shot.
February 7th, 2022  
Bucktree
Love all the drama in the sky. Nice pov.
February 7th, 2022  
