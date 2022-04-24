Previous
Geometric Cityscapes by pdulis
Geometric Cityscapes

Skyscrapers give structure to the cityscapes ...
24th April 2022

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
LManning (Laura)
Terrific composition!
April 25th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Love the light
April 25th, 2022  
