Photo 1490
Geometric Cityscapes
Skyscrapers give structure to the cityscapes ...
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1855
photos
395
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd April 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
tower
,
toronto
,
cityscapes
,
cn
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific composition!
April 25th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Love the light
April 25th, 2022
