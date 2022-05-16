Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1512
Early Morning Dip
Live in the sunshine, swim the lake and drink in the early morning air...
16th May 2022
16th May 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1877
photos
392
followers
57
following
414% complete
View this month »
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th May 2022 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
swimmer
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a magnificent sky!
May 17th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
That morning light is just so special, and I love this composition.
May 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely tones of color and POV!
May 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close