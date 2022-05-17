Sign up
Photo 1513
Misty Morning Sunrise
You can walk in a dream while you are awake: Just walk in the misty morning of a sunrise!
17th May 2022
17th May 22
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1878
photos
393
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th May 2022 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
misty
,
lakeside
Lisa Poland
ace
Such a gorgeous spot.
May 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
A magical capture!
May 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
