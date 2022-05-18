Previous
Collingwood Barn by pdulis
Collingwood Barn

Today, barns seem to be on the ranks of the “endangered species” and with little help from heritage trusts and government funding to purchase and preserve them, their demise can be expected.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Great edit on the sky .... nice.
May 19th, 2022  
