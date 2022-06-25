Previous
Discovery Harbour by pdulis
Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour tells the story of the intriguing British Naval and Military outpost and its role in the War of 1812, situated on beautiful Penetanguishene Bay. The magnificent replica ships H.M.S. Tecumseth and H.M.S. Bee can still be seen here.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
