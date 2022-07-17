Sign up
Photo 1574
Lake Martin Sunset
Bottom of out campsite has some fantastic sunsets ...so far so good - no rain and beautiful days :)
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1939
photos
389
followers
56
following
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th July 2022 11:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
island
,
martin
,
manitoulin
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful place for camping. It seems pretty isolated too (my fear)
July 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and peaceful ! fav
July 18th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Nicely framed, we are in a heat wave right now.
28C feels like 33 for days!
July 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love that sky
July 18th, 2022
28C feels like 33 for days!