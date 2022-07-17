Previous
Lake Martin Sunset by pdulis
Lake Martin Sunset

Bottom of out campsite has some fantastic sunsets ...so far so good - no rain and beautiful days :)
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Corinne C
A beautiful place for camping. It seems pretty isolated too (my fear)
July 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful and peaceful ! fav
July 18th, 2022  
Islandgirl
Nicely framed, we are in a heat wave right now.
28C feels like 33 for days!
July 18th, 2022  
Milanie
Love that sky
July 18th, 2022  
