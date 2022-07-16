Previous
Canoe sunset by pdulis
Photo 1573

Canoe sunset

Just got settled into camp- so these photos will be iPhone photos with no enhancement
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Love it!
July 17th, 2022  
