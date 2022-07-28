Previous
Sunset Watching by pdulis
Photo 1585

Sunset Watching

It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Antonio-S ace
Yes I agree. Dream and enjoy the moment !
July 29th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
So true! fv!
July 29th, 2022  
