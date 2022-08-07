Sign up
Photo 1595
Cathedral Bluffs Park
Cathedral Bluffs Park offers spectacular views of the bluffs and Lake Ontario. The tall spires of the eroded sandstone cliffs rise more than 90 metres above Lake Ontario, making it one of the highest points along the Scarborough bluffs.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Tags
cathedral
,
park
,
lake
,
ontario
,
bluffs
