Previous
Next
Cathedral Bluffs Park by pdulis
Photo 1595

Cathedral Bluffs Park

Cathedral Bluffs Park offers spectacular views of the bluffs and Lake Ontario. The tall spires of the eroded sandstone cliffs rise more than 90 metres above Lake Ontario, making it one of the highest points along the Scarborough bluffs.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
436% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise