Scarborough Bluffs Marina by pdulis
Scarborough Bluffs Marina

Here's another shot from the photo workshop I did the other day - reminds me a bit of the Amalfi coast in Italy
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful reflections! It does look a little bit like the Italian Amalfi coast
August 9th, 2022  
