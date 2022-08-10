Previous
Benjamins Tree by pdulis
Benjamins Tree

“The best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. The second best time is now.”
― Chinese proverb
Peter Dulis

Milanie ace
Perfect shot for that really neat proverb!
August 11th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
⭐️❤️⭐️
August 11th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant.
August 11th, 2022  
