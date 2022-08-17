Sign up
Photo 1605
It's a Beautiful Day ...
The skies are clear ... It's a beautiful day
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1970
photos
382
followers
55
following
439% complete
View this month »
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd August 2022 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
ontario
,
bluffs
Shutterbug
ace
Love the curve and the beautiful blue in the sky and the water.
August 18th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the way you composed this to bring attention to both that nice curve and the different shade of blue
August 18th, 2022
