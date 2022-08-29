Previous
Board Surfing by pdulis
Board Surfing

Surfing today with the grandkids :)
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Esther Rosenberg ace
That smile tells all!
August 30th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
What a fabulous engaging smile
August 30th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
What a beautiful smile your little surfer has. Terrific portrait.
August 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Looks like she's really enjoying herself
August 30th, 2022  
