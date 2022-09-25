Sign up
Photo 1644
Dramatic Clouds at Sunset
We've had a lot of unusual cloud formations this year. I wonder if has something to do with the Scientists that have been messing with the atmosphere dispersing chemicals to encourage cloud formatting and extra precipitation?
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
6
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2009
photos
372
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
clouds
Milanie
ace
Interesting thought - terrific clouds
September 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! Interesting narrative. I'm still waiting for the liquid nitrogen experiment that would be dropped into the eye of a hurricane to calm it down. There are mixed reviews about it.
September 26th, 2022
Cathy
Fabulous formation!
September 26th, 2022
Barb
ace
So beautiful and interesting!
September 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 26th, 2022
Christina
ace
Great shot with the beautifully highlighted tree
September 26th, 2022
