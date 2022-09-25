Previous
Next
Dramatic Clouds at Sunset by pdulis
Photo 1644

Dramatic Clouds at Sunset

We've had a lot of unusual cloud formations this year. I wonder if has something to do with the Scientists that have been messing with the atmosphere dispersing chemicals to encourage cloud formatting and extra precipitation?
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Interesting thought - terrific clouds
September 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! Interesting narrative. I'm still waiting for the liquid nitrogen experiment that would be dropped into the eye of a hurricane to calm it down. There are mixed reviews about it.
September 26th, 2022  
Cathy
Fabulous formation!
September 26th, 2022  
Barb ace
So beautiful and interesting!
September 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 26th, 2022  
Christina ace
Great shot with the beautifully highlighted tree
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise