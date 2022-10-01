Sign up
Photo 1650
Gull River Front Row Seats
Gull River has been an integral part of the Trent-Severn Waterway. The lakes and rivers north of Silver Lake twist and wind between the mountains and valleys created by the retreating glaciers at the end of the ice age.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2015
photos
371
followers
53
following
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
Tags
gull
,
river
,
fall
,
kawartha
Mags
ace
The reflections are gorgeous!
October 2nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The perfect spot for a pause.
October 2nd, 2022
