Gull River Front Row Seats by pdulis
Gull River Front Row Seats

Gull River has been an integral part of the Trent-Severn Waterway. The lakes and rivers north of Silver Lake twist and wind between the mountains and valleys created by the retreating glaciers at the end of the ice age.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Peter Dulis

@pdulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada
Mags ace
The reflections are gorgeous!
October 2nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The perfect spot for a pause.
October 2nd, 2022  
