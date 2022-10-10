Sign up
Photo 1659
Burleigh Falls
Burleigh Falls is both a geological feature and a small community in Peterborough County, Ontario, Canada.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2024
photos
370
followers
53
following
454% complete
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Tags
falls
,
fall
,
ontario
,
burleigh
Milanie
ace
Very pretty - reminds me of the area my husband and I visited soon after we were married in 1967 - like your composition and the clarity
October 11th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
October 11th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture.
October 11th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the fall colors. Love the scene with the birds just over the water. Nice.
October 11th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
The dark and light effect leads you in
October 11th, 2022
