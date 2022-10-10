Previous
Burleigh Falls by pdulis
Burleigh Falls

Burleigh Falls is both a geological feature and a small community in Peterborough County, Ontario, Canada.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Milanie
Very pretty - reminds me of the area my husband and I visited soon after we were married in 1967 - like your composition and the clarity
October 11th, 2022  
Call me Joe
❤️⭐️
October 11th, 2022  
Rick
Great capture.
October 11th, 2022  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the fall colors. Love the scene with the birds just over the water. Nice.
October 11th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen
The dark and light effect leads you in
October 11th, 2022  
