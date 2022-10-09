Sign up
Photo 1658
Mitchell Lake Fishing
My grandson loves fishing, morning, noon & night :)
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2023
photos
370
followers
53
following
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th October 2022 6:10pm
Tags
lake
,
fishing
,
ontario
,
mitchell
,
kawartha
Cathy
My son is an avid fisherman, and our little grandson who will soon be two, is already fascinated with minnows, touching the fish his Dad catches, and feeding our koi. I would much rather see a boy with a fishing rod in hand than game controls! Beautiful pic an added bonus, Grandad!
October 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot. The sky is amazing!
October 10th, 2022
