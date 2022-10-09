Previous
Mitchell Lake Fishing by pdulis
Mitchell Lake Fishing

My grandson loves fishing, morning, noon & night :)
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

Cathy
My son is an avid fisherman, and our little grandson who will soon be two, is already fascinated with minnows, touching the fish his Dad catches, and feeding our koi. I would much rather see a boy with a fishing rod in hand than game controls! Beautiful pic an added bonus, Grandad!
October 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot. The sky is amazing!
October 10th, 2022  
