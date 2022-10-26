Sign up
Photo 1675
Carpet of Leaves
Lovely trails near by captured in ICM
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2040
photos
371
followers
53
following
458% complete
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
26th October 2022 3:49pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
icm
Shutterbug
ace
I love how this makes such a vibrant abstract.
October 27th, 2022
Dawn
ace
I very much like this but have no idea how it’s done
October 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Super processing. I love it
October 27th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 27th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Lovely colors to use with the ICM idea
October 27th, 2022
*lynn
ace
Cool
October 27th, 2022
