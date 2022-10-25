Previous
Etobicoke Creek Bike Ride by pdulis
Etobicoke Creek Bike Ride

The Etobicoke Creek Trail is a beautiful, paved trail that follows the Etobicoke Creek for over 16 km. Another great day today for a ride
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Peter Dulis


@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Corinne C
A beautiful and inviting path. It was also a beautiful day!
October 26th, 2022  
Maggiemae
I'm glad you got the bike in this shot - it makes us feel we are there!
October 26th, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
Lovely light and shadows
October 26th, 2022  
Kartia
Love that pocket of light with the bike shadow! Good one.
October 26th, 2022  
Rick
Sounds like a nice trail for the bike ride. Great shot.
October 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery to take in
October 26th, 2022  
