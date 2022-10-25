Sign up
Photo 1674
Etobicoke Creek Bike Ride
The Etobicoke Creek Trail is a beautiful, paved trail that follows the Etobicoke Creek for over 16 km. Another great day today for a ride
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
6
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Tags
bike
,
ride
,
creek
,
etobicoke
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful and inviting path. It was also a beautiful day!
October 26th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I'm glad you got the bike in this shot - it makes us feel we are there!
October 26th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely light and shadows
October 26th, 2022
Kartia
ace
Love that pocket of light with the bike shadow! Good one.
October 26th, 2022
Rick
ace
Sounds like a nice trail for the bike ride. Great shot.
October 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery to take in
October 26th, 2022
