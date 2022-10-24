Sign up
Photo 1673
Etobicoke Creek Trail
What a day for a beautiful bike ride along the Etobicoke Creek Trail
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Tags
river
,
fall
,
autumn
,
trail
,
creek
,
ontario
,
etobicoke
Allison Maltese
ace
What a l lovely fall image. It looks very much like the West River in Guilford, CT, my home town.
October 25th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful place with all these Fall colors
October 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
October 25th, 2022
