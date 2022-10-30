Sign up
Photo 1679
Balsam Lake Sunrise
Balsam Lake sits on one of the largest water bodies in the Kawartha Lakes. This area contains a string of other lakes and many smaller lagoons, ponds and marshes.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful and serene- a great way to start a day.
October 31st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous colors
October 31st, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
So calming and beautiful
October 31st, 2022
Bill
ace
What a wonderful setting which was nicely captured.
October 31st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful colors, composition
October 31st, 2022
Mags
ace
I could wake up to that view while enjoying my morning coffee. =)
October 31st, 2022
