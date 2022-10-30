Previous
Balsam Lake Sunrise by pdulis
Balsam Lake Sunrise

Balsam Lake sits on one of the largest water bodies in the Kawartha Lakes. This area contains a string of other lakes and many smaller lagoons, ponds and marshes.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful and serene- a great way to start a day.
October 31st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous colors
October 31st, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
So calming and beautiful
October 31st, 2022  
Bill ace
What a wonderful setting which was nicely captured.
October 31st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful colors, composition
October 31st, 2022  
Mags ace
I could wake up to that view while enjoying my morning coffee. =)
October 31st, 2022  
