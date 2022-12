Hillsboro Lighthouse

The Hillsboro Lighthouse, commissioned in 1907 still stands sentry at the Hillsboro Inlet in Pompano Beach. With a candlepower of 5.5 million, and flashing white every 20 seconds - the beacon can be seen a distance of 28 miles. Though the lighthouse can be seen from Pompano Beach on a daily basis, she sits on an active U.S. Coast Guard base