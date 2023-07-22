Sign up
Previous
Photo 1943
Manitoulin Sunset
Just got up to Manitoulin Island for a 2 week holiday
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2308
photos
361
followers
52
following
532% complete
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd July 2023 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Allison Maltese
ace
That looks like a very peaceful end to the day.
July 23rd, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
So peaceful and tranquil, fav.
July 23rd, 2023
Rick
ace
Looks like a great place to kick back. Great capture.
July 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!!
July 23rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Beautiful - relax and enjoy
July 23rd, 2023
