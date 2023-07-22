Previous
Manitoulin Sunset by pdulis
Photo 1943

Manitoulin Sunset

Just got up to Manitoulin Island for a 2 week holiday
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
That looks like a very peaceful end to the day.
July 23rd, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
So peaceful and tranquil, fav.
July 23rd, 2023  
Rick ace
Looks like a great place to kick back. Great capture.
July 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!!
July 23rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Beautiful - relax and enjoy
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise