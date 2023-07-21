Sign up
Photo 1942
St James Gardens
James Gardens is a public botanical garden in Toronto. Lovely all times of the year.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
4
2
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
19th July 2023 12:27pm
church
,
james
,
st
,
gardens
,
toronto
gloria jones
Super capture of this beautiful garden area...I like the buildings in the background.
July 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely framed
July 22nd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
What an elegant garden
July 22nd, 2023
Dawn
Such a lovely capture
July 22nd, 2023
