St James Gardens by pdulis
Photo 1942

St James Gardens

James Gardens is a public botanical garden in Toronto. Lovely all times of the year.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super capture of this beautiful garden area...I like the buildings in the background.
July 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely framed
July 22nd, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
What an elegant garden
July 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such a lovely capture
July 22nd, 2023  
