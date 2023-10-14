Previous
Alma Fishing Boats by pdulis
Alma Fishing Boats

Fishing boats are sitting on the floor of the ocean at Alma fishing village, New Brunswick on the Bay of Fundy. The tides travel up to 15 metres from low to high tide, leaving the boats sitting high & dry until the tide comes back in.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
