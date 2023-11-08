Previous
Innocence by pdulis
Innocence

The innocent and the beautiful have no enemy but time ...
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Vesna
No, Innocent and the beautiful have more enemy than others!
November 9th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
superb portrait
November 9th, 2023  
amyK ace
Very striking
November 9th, 2023  
