Photo 2051
A Field of Gold
Big, bold and begging to be photographed, fields of canola can bring any landscape to life.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
autumn
fields
canola
Graeme Stevens
an instant, easy and morbidly obese fav
November 8th, 2023
Nada
ace
I can feel the movement. Beautiful
November 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous effect!
November 8th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Hmm, a composite? The fields have that ICM look but the birds are sharp. However you did it, I like it.
November 8th, 2023
