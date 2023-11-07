Previous
A Field of Gold by pdulis
A Field of Gold

Big, bold and begging to be photographed, fields of canola can bring any landscape to life.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Graeme Stevens
an instant, easy and morbidly obese fav
November 8th, 2023  
Nada
I can feel the movement. Beautiful
November 8th, 2023  
Corinne C
Fabulous effect!
November 8th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
Hmm, a composite? The fields have that ICM look but the birds are sharp. However you did it, I like it.
November 8th, 2023  
