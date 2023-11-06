Sign up
Photo 2050
Waters Edge Bench
Love this little Waters Edge Park. Small and laid back
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2415
photos
346
followers
51
following
Tags
tree
,
park
,
lake
,
edge
,
ontario
,
waters
Babs
ace
The guy under the tree looks as though he is sneaking up on the couple on the bench
November 7th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful. My first thoughts also, like Bab's, about the gentleman coming out of the bushes.
November 7th, 2023
