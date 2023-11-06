Previous
Waters Edge Bench by pdulis
Photo 2050

Waters Edge Bench

Love this little Waters Edge Park. Small and laid back
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Babs
The guy under the tree looks as though he is sneaking up on the couple on the bench
November 7th, 2023  
Rick
Beautiful. My first thoughts also, like Bab's, about the gentleman coming out of the bushes.
November 7th, 2023  
