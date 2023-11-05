Previous
Autumn Walk by pdulis
Photo 2049

Autumn Walk

An early morning walk is a blessing for the whole day
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
So true and what beauty t walk in
November 6th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
November 6th, 2023  
Dianne
What a gorgeous place to walk.
November 6th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Especially there!
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise