Photo 2049
Autumn Walk
An early morning walk is a blessing for the whole day
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
walk
,
fall
,
autumn
Jane Pittenger
ace
So true and what beauty t walk in
November 6th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
November 6th, 2023
Dianne
What a gorgeous place to walk.
November 6th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Especially there!
November 6th, 2023
