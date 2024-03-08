Sign up
Photo 2173
Freedom
Freedom is nothing else but a chance to be better.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunrise
,
boat
,
lake
,
sail
,
ontario
Shutterbug
ace
I love this. Beautiful with the boat in focus. Love the colors.
March 9th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like you and I were playing with the same idea today
March 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
