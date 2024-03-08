Previous
Freedom by pdulis
Freedom

Freedom is nothing else but a chance to be better.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
I love this. Beautiful with the boat in focus. Love the colors.
March 9th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like you and I were playing with the same idea today
March 9th, 2024  
