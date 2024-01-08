Previous
One Day We'll Look Back on This & Laugh by peachfront
8 / 365

One Day We'll Look Back on This & Laugh

1st try with 1.4 tele + 400mm by complete noob. Angry pine warbler needs more suet.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
