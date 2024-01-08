Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
One Day We'll Look Back on This & Laugh
1st try with 1.4 tele + 400mm by complete noob. Angry pine warbler needs more suet.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th January 2024 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
bird
,
birdfeeder
,
warbler
