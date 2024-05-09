Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Overserved at the buffet
"Ma'am, you need to back away from the dessert bar." Seriously, look at that ridiculously distended crop!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
130
photos
11
followers
11
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th May 2024 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
feeder
,
closeup
,
birding
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous capture
May 9th, 2024
