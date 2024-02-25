Previous
Officially the worst collage you'll see all day by peachfront
Officially the worst collage you'll see all day

A quick phone grab series of Nyota the loveborb grooming Boobear the 27-year-old cockatiel so I could practice making a collage in Affinity. I've made many in Photoshop but none in Affinity before, so it's a learning process...
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
15% complete

Photo Details

