Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
Officially the worst collage you'll see all day
A quick phone grab series of Nyota the loveborb grooming Boobear the 27-year-old cockatiel so I could practice making a collage in Affinity. I've made many in Photoshop but none in Affinity before, so it's a learning process...
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
56
photos
4
followers
7
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
birds
,
bird
,
pet
,
collage
,
samsung
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close