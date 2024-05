Bad News Baby House Sparrows

"Lil bro, I got a bad feeling here. Mama ain't coming back."

"How'm I the lil bro? We the same size."

"Point is, we gotta get our own food now."

"Oh, wonderful, just how I wanted to wake up today."

They ended up waiting about half an hour before they gave up and ventured to the feeders on their own. Adulting sucks...