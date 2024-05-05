Sign up
Previous
126 / 365
Reason to believe
I was afraid to hope I'd seen this one, because I haven't seen Brown-headed Nuthatches in the yard since we lost the last of our oak trees in Hurricane Katrina... but they're still here, and now I have the proof!
5th May 2024
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
spring
,
feeder
,
record
,
shot
,
birding
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely capture, always be hopeful
May 5th, 2024
