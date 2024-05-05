Previous
Reason to believe by peachfront
126 / 365

Reason to believe

I was afraid to hope I'd seen this one, because I haven't seen Brown-headed Nuthatches in the yard since we lost the last of our oak trees in Hurricane Katrina... but they're still here, and now I have the proof!
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
34% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture, always be hopeful
May 5th, 2024  
