Hey, I built a thing! by peachfront
127 / 365

Hey, I built a thing!

Too late in the season but I wanted to see if I could actually build a garden box. Have some herbs & sunflower sprouts as placeholders until the fall planting season for greens. Looks like I may be able to put together another box or two since it was easier than I thought it would be. The big rambling thing in back is Loquat (Japanese Plum is what it's called locally) plus a very recumbent Brown Turkey Fig. Birds nest back there... Mockingbirds & No. Cardinals used to nest right up in bushes against my house but time took a toll on the old landscaping from the 80s so those places are mostly gone.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
34% complete

Photo Details

