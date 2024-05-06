Hey, I built a thing!

Too late in the season but I wanted to see if I could actually build a garden box. Have some herbs & sunflower sprouts as placeholders until the fall planting season for greens. Looks like I may be able to put together another box or two since it was easier than I thought it would be. The big rambling thing in back is Loquat (Japanese Plum is what it's called locally) plus a very recumbent Brown Turkey Fig. Birds nest back there... Mockingbirds & No. Cardinals used to nest right up in bushes against my house but time took a toll on the old landscaping from the 80s so those places are mostly gone.