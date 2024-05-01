Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
Trying to catch a snooze here
This big fat Mourning Dove has found the one patch of morning sun to spotlight his fuzzy form. I assume "he," they look alike to me but he was also doing a lot of huffing, puffing, and cooing.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
May 1st, 2024
